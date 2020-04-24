Should the emergency decree be extended? | Samui Times

The question everyone wants to know right now is…

Will the emergency decree end on the April 30? or will it be extended further?

Well… we will just have to wait and see. But what has been confirmed is this…

On Monday, Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) plans to present a plan for the prime minister to prolong the state of emergency, with some existing limitations to loosen so that other businesses and everyday operations will resume in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

The NSC met with other security agencies to determine the present state of emergency which is scheduled to expire on 30 April.

After the meeting, NSC General Secretary, Somsak Roongsita said that in the meeting they wanted to extend the implementation of the decree because the pandemic had still not been completely controlled.

Gen Somsak says “The government must determine how long the extension must take”

Adding that plans to the easing of restrictions must also be addressed with the National Economic and Social Development Council.

‘There will be a CCSA meeting on Monday, to discuss the extension of the state of emergency’

Gen says ‘The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha will call a meeting of the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) on Monday to determine whether to extend the state of emergency.’

‘If the extension is decided, the matter will be referred to the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday for approval.’

He added that “information on the easing of restrictions will be known after Monday’s meeting.”

He also said the NSC will invite members of the business sector to give opinions on how to tackle new infections if restrictions are relaxed.

A source at the NSC meeting said the security agencies responsible for the implementation of the emergency decree would recommend an extension at Monday’s meeting following their evaluation of the situation, as well as recent opinion polls showing that most of the respondents want the state of emergency to be prolonged to prevent the spread of the virus.

‘Fears they will be a second wave of Covid-19’

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesperson, said there was fear that a second wave of Covid-19 transmissions will erupt as soon as life begins to return to normal.

He cautioned people not to travel, even when it is absolutely necessary, because they are at risk of catching the virus and infecting their families.

Dr Taweeslip rejected a study on the lifting of the curfew in 32 provinces at the beginning of May, adding any relaxation of the state of emergency must be authorised by the Cabinet.

On his Facebook page, Yong Poovorawan, Head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, explained the criteria that will be used to decide the areas would be declared coronavirus-free.

He said that the region considered to be free of viruses must have gone for at least 28 days without a new infection — double the 14-day incubation period for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the government announced 13 new Covid-19 patients on Thursday, taking the national total to 2,839. One more death has also been reported—-that of an elderly Thai woman who was first admitted to hospital for an unrelated complaint. The cumulative death toll is now 50.

The current infection count is two times lower than the 15 reported on Wednesday and the lowest since March 14, marking the fifth consecutive day of decline.

However, due to insufficient research, the real number of infections is estimated to be higher.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post