Small Business Aid Eligibility May Be Difficult To Determine | Samui Times

Small Business Aid Eligibility May Be Difficult To Determine
The Finance Minstiry of Thailand will finalize a plan to support small businesses but the verification process may be delayed.
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak noted that those small businesses who do not retain financial records may experience delays in the aid process as officials may have to survey their actual locations to verify their eligibility.
The meeting of economic ministers and the Bank of Thailand on Thursday, revealed that the fund to help these businesses may be worth up to 100 billion baht which would be allocated from the 400 billion baht Covid-19 emergency loan, according to Finance Minister Uttama Savayanaya.
Uttama also revealed that the Ministry planned to announce its GDP forecast on Monday which would definitely shrink due to COVID-19. (TNA)
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
