Some business will be allowed to open but booze ban will remain | Samui Times

Some business will be allowed to open but booze ban will remain
While some businesses will be permitted to reopen at some locations as of Sunday, the government spokesperson announced yesterday that the ban on the selling of alcohol will remain in effect until further notice.
Although there is no national order prohibiting the selling of alcohol, all 77 provinces have done so and have now been directed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to keep all existing restrictions in place.
The sales ban will remain in effect until further notice, according to Deputy Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun.
The announcement was made during the English-language press conference, which notes that the businesses permitted to open as of May 3 include:
- Markets, including fresh markets, flea markets and walking streets
- Restaurants, cafes
- Retail shops, IT shops, convenience stores and small local stores
- Recreation areas malls; public parks that open but not; Golf and tennis are allowed.
- Salons
- Pet grooming and pet nurseries
Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, added that clothing shops will also be permitted to open from Sunday under the same social distance restrictions.
All companies re-opening must have stringent social distance policies in place and must undergo regular day-to-day cleaning.
• Any person entering any re-opened business must wear a face mask.
• Hand sanitizer must be issued for use by customers in all premises.
• At all times, there must be at least 1 meter of space between individuals within the business premises.
Natapanu says that people will continue to work from home where they can.
In the meantime, provincial governors have been instructed to follow the government guidelines closely, but “can change the steps if necessary.”
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | thaivisa
