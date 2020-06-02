Songkran Slated For July If Relaxed Measures Go Smoothly | Samui Times

The government has announced that the Thai New Year of Songkran could be held in July if the third phase of easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions goes well.

The water festival, held annually on April 13 to mark the end of the dry season, was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic disappointing many Thais and tourists alike. Aside from water fights, the festival is also the biggest time for families to celebrate and enjoy time together with many people traveling to visit each other.

‘Phase 3’ commenced yesterday, with almost all businesses opening except for bars and clubs.

CCSA Spokesperson Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says that the Government may declare special public holidays in July to celebrate Songkran.

Dr Taweesin says that the CCSA will evaluate the results of phase three relaxation this month, adding that “if the situation of Covid-19 improves satisfactorily and people strictly adhere to the basic guidelines of social distance, regular hand washing and wearing a face mask, it may ask the Government to declare special public holidays in July. “

SOURCE: The Thaiger