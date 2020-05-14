South Korea Wants Off Thailand’s High-Risk List

After coming in second only to China in March for the most coronavirus cases reported, South Korea is considered to now be among those nations that has successfully battled Covid-19. Now, it is asking Thailand to take it off of its list of “high-risk” countries.

The proposal comes after Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul requested for both South Korea and China to be removed with word of the PM “provisionally” approving the move.

Any Thai repatriates from South Korea or other “high risk” countries currently have to provide a doctor’s certificate and proof of health insurance, as well as entering mandatory state quarantine for 14 days.

However, none of the 7,000 Thai citizens, who have returned from South Korea, have tested positive for Covid-19.

South Korea’s Bangkok-based embassy says removing it from the high-risk list does not introduce any new danger for Thailand. Regardless of South Korea remaining on the list, restrictions are still placed on all incoming travellers to the Kingdom.

SOURCE: The Thaiger