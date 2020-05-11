Spanish Man Arrested For Murder In Koh Phangan | Samui Times

Police in the southern province of Surat Thani has arrested a Spanish man on Koh Phangan Island for the stabbing death of a Chilean man.

Authorities state the vicious murder happened at 1 am on Saturday.

Officers claim that when they arrived at the scene of the murder, a rented house in Koh Phangan, 31-year-old Chang San Yu, the victim’s girlfriend, was in a state of shock.

The body of a 41-year-old Chilean man with a knife lodged in his chest was found inside the building.

He also had several stab wounds to his torso, and there were obvious signs of combat in the house.

Chang told the police that she and her boyfriend were sleeping when the Spaniard knocked on the door.

As her boyfriend opened the door, the Spaniard, armed with a knife, started stabbing him, according to a police report.

“They fought, and the Spanish man kept stabbing him until he collapsed and died in the kitchen.

The attacker then escaped on a motorcycle.

When asked by the police if the two men had any prior problems or arguments, Chang said she didn’t know.

Koh Phangan police later caught up with the Spaniard after crashing his motorcycle to a ditch in the chase.

He was taken to Koh Phangan Police Station for questioning.

The Spaniard is known to have made contradictory comments, saying that someone was trying to kill him.

Police documents revealed that the man had stolen at least three motorbikes before the murder.

The Bangkok Post states that the Spanish man has been charged with premeditated murder, carrying guns in public and stealing.

