Starting May 17 National Curfew Will be Shortened By 1 Hour | Samui Times

Breaking News
Starting May 17 National Curfew Will be Shortened By 1 Hour
The Covid-19 Situation Administration Center on Friday (15 May) agreed to shorten the national curfew hours to 11:00 to 4:00 pm from 10:00 to 4:00 pm.
The Speaker, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, said the new curfew timings would take effect on 17 May. He also said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for greater people’s cooperation in strict observance of hygiene rules and social separation because he was concerned about a planned second stage of lockdown.
SOURCE: The Nation
