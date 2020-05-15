Starting May 17 National Curfew Will be Shortened By 1 Hour | Samui Times

Connect with us

Starting May 17 National Curfew Will be Shortened By 1 Hour

The Covid-19 Situation Administration Center on Friday (15 May) agreed to shorten the national curfew hours to 11:00 to 4:00 pm from 10:00 to 4:00 pm.

The Speaker, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, said the new curfew timings would take effect on 17 May. He also said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for greater people’s cooperation in strict observance of hygiene rules and social separation because he was concerned about a planned second stage of lockdown.

SOURCE: The Nation

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3025
  • Active Cases: 115
  • Recovered: 2854
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 16-05-2020 at 01:13

Trending