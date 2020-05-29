Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
In a mafia style setup, monkeys in Hua Hin are scoping out and wreaking havoc on hotels, condos, mangrove trees and residential areas after Covid-19 took away tourists who also happen to be their main food source.
Municipal official Cheep Suksi Thursday requested an urgent aid package to feed the thousands of monkeys that live on a temple hill.
Cheep said the monkeys can be found largely in both Wat Khao Krailart and Khao Hin Lek Fai Viewpoint, about nine kilometers away from each other. Cheep said money is needed to feed and neuter the monkeys.
In Lopburi, a shortage of food offerings in March led to thousands of monkeys brawling in the city streets over food scraps.
Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Pailin Kongpan oversaw a delivery of fruits to feed the monkeys at Khao Hin Lek Fai Viewpoint on May 16. Pailin said she had received a donation of 2,000 baht from a concerned citizen who asked that the money be used to feed the monkeys there.
As soon as the fruits were delivered by a saleng the monkeys went wild, grabbing what they could. The alpha males took the largest bananas and mangoes.
According to local residents, the monkeys run a tight ship with “The Mafia” group residing at the top of the viewpoint, while its followers are usually found on a wall bordering the local golf course.
If Hua Hin locals are concerned about the large groups of monkeys, please call 032-511047 during government working hours to report any sightings.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
