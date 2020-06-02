Connect with us

Breaking News

Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police

Samui Times Editor

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

An Italian engineer, who became stranded in Thailand for three months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has made good use of his time by helping motorists in need.

Manuel Placate, aged 30, has been volunteering to help traffic police in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“I like helping everybody,” Placate said by phone Monday. “I help out father. Before when I came to Thailand, I would help out at the school, take care of the garden.”

Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police | News by Samui Times

(Photo: Khaosod English)

Placate’s volunteer partner is his girlfriend’s father, retired police officer Lt. Capt. Wibul Sridamrong, who now tows cars for a living. The pair decided to help local police after they noticed an influx of cars on Mitraphap Road.

Placate was on holiday in Thailand with his girlfriend, Wibul’s daughter, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, barring them from a return trip to Guadeloupe in the Carribean, where Placate works as a mechanical supervisor.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3083
  • Active Cases: 60
  • Recovered: 2966
  • Deaths: 57
  • Last Updated: 02-06-2020 at 19:12

Trending