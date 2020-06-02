Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police | Samui Times

Breaking News
Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police
An Italian engineer, who became stranded in Thailand for three months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has made good use of his time by helping motorists in need.
Manuel Placate, aged 30, has been volunteering to help traffic police in Nakhon Ratchasima.
“I like helping everybody,” Placate said by phone Monday. “I help out father. Before when I came to Thailand, I would help out at the school, take care of the garden.”
Placate’s volunteer partner is his girlfriend’s father, retired police officer Lt. Capt. Wibul Sridamrong, who now tows cars for a living. The pair decided to help local police after they noticed an influx of cars on Mitraphap Road.
Placate was on holiday in Thailand with his girlfriend, Wibul’s daughter, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, barring them from a return trip to Guadeloupe in the Carribean, where Placate works as a mechanical supervisor.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
