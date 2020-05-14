Stranded Thais Returned From Europe Today | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Stranded Thais Returned From Europe Today
Free of fever and ready to come home, 81 Thais touched down in Bangkok this morning but immediately were taken into quarantine.
They arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Frankfurt on Lufthansa flight LH772 at 12.50am and were greeted by several government officials.
The repatriated group had been stuck in nine different European nations after the coronavirus forced the shutdown of borders.
Now, all but one were placed in a 14-day quarantine at H2Do Hotel in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan.
The remaining passenger, a diplomat returning from Italy, was transferred to another quarantine location.
Later today, the Kingdom will welcome another 197 Thais coming from Bangladesh.
On Wednesday, 13 Thais returned from Ukraine, 171 from the Philippines and 129 from India. All of whom were transferred to quarantine facilities.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
