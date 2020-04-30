Stranded tourists show their appreciation for Thai hospitality | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
Stranded tourists show their appreciation for Thai hospitality
Yesterday, foreign tourists appreciated local authorities and the Thai people of Koh Phi Phi’s hospitality and assistance, after they were stranded on the island, due to flight cancellations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Banners and posters from foreigners express gratitude to local people who supplied them with food, lodging, medical treatment and visa waiver.
The tourist who published one of the messages said that she spent two months stranded on the island and would like to thank Thailand for the help she will never forget.
Somkuan Khan-ngern Deputy Governor said that he was proud of all parties involved in providing care to 274 foreign tourists on the island.
Koh Phi Phi Hospital and a medical team will continue to provide international healthcare and vigorously investigate cases on the island, he said.
Apart from Koh Phi Phi, an estimated 10,000 foreign visitors have been stranded on the Gulf of Thailand’s Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao Islands due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and closures.
Thailand has issued visa amnesty on tourist visas for foreigners up to 30 July.
SOURCE:Pattaya MailStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
