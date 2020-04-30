Connect with us

Coronavirus Koh Samui

Stranded tourists show their appreciation for Thai hospitality

Samui Times Editor

Published

4 mins ago

on

Stranded tourists show their appreciation for Thai hospitality | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Yesterday, foreign tourists appreciated local authorities and the Thai people of Koh Phi Phi’s hospitality and assistance, after they were stranded on the island, due to flight cancellations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banners and posters from foreigners express gratitude to local people who supplied them with food, lodging, medical treatment and visa waiver.

The tourist who published one of the messages said that she spent two months stranded on the island and would like to thank Thailand for the help she will never forget.

Stranded tourists show their appreciation for Thai hospitality | News by Samui Times

Somkuan Khan-ngern Deputy Governor said that he was proud of all parties involved in providing care to 274 foreign tourists on the island.

Koh Phi Phi Hospital and a medical team will continue to provide international healthcare and vigorously investigate cases on the island, he said.

Apart from Koh Phi Phi, an estimated 10,000 foreign visitors have been stranded on the Gulf of Thailand’s Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao Islands due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and closures.

Thailand has issued visa amnesty on tourist visas for foreigners up to 30 July.

SOURCE:Pattaya Mail

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2954
  • Active Cases: 216
  • Recovered: 2684
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 30-04-2020 at 16:12

Trending