Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
The Ministry of Public Health has announced no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces.
There are 7 new patients under investigation bring the total to 454
427 Patients excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home.
The number of confirmed cases since the outbreak as remained at 18, with 2 pending lab results.
All 18 cases have all fully recovered from the virus.
The statistics are as follows:
- 7 cases in Koh Samui
- 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani
- 3 cases in Kanchanadit
- 2 cases in Wiang Sa
- 1 case in Koh Phangan
- 1 case in Tha Chana
SOURCE: PR.Surat
