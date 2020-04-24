Surat Thani spends 82 million baht on field hospital to support COVID-19 patients | Samui Times

Surat Thani Province has prepared a field hospital to support the Covid-19 patients under the support of the Provincial Administrative Organization.

Although, no new patients have been found in Surat Thani for 14 consecutive days now.

Today, Mr Vitchawut Jinto, the governor of Surat Thani province and related parties travelled to visit the new field hospital, which the province has prepared at Tha Rong Chang Hospital, Phunphin District.

96 beds have been situated by Surat Thani Provincial Administrative Organization

The renovations includes:

New rooms

News beds

4 new rooms for air-infecting patients with ventilation systems

A Cohort ward respiratory ward.

In addition, Surat Thani Provincial Administrative Organization also sponsored medical equipment to the provincial public health officials and hospitals in Surat Thani province with the amount of 82 million baht, such as:

High-pressure oxygen concentrator

Powered Air Purifying Respirator

Patient Transport Stretcher

Airway examination equipment

Heart rate monitor

Thermocouples

Surat Thani provinces have accumulated 18 confirmed Covid-19 patients, since the outbreak started.

A total of 14 patients have since recovered and gone home and the remaining 4 are currently still in the hospital receiving treatment. Read more Here

The province has prepared a quarantine (Local Quarantine ) to accommodate those returning from abroad by using hotels in Mueang Surat Thani District, Changchang District, to accommodate 74 rooms and approximately 100 rooms in Koh Samui.

SOURCE:PR.Surat