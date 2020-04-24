Surat Thani spends 82 million baht on field hospital to support COVID-19 patients | Samui Times

Coronavirus Hospitals
Surat Thani spends 82 million baht on field hospital to support COVID-19 patients
Surat Thani Province has prepared a field hospital to support the Covid-19 patients under the support of the Provincial Administrative Organization.
Although, no new patients have been found in Surat Thani for 14 consecutive days now.
Today, Mr Vitchawut Jinto, the governor of Surat Thani province and related parties travelled to visit the new field hospital, which the province has prepared at Tha Rong Chang Hospital, Phunphin District.
96 beds have been situated by Surat Thani Provincial Administrative Organization
The renovations includes:
- New rooms
- News beds
- 4 new rooms for air-infecting patients with ventilation systems
- A Cohort ward respiratory ward.
In addition, Surat Thani Provincial Administrative Organization also sponsored medical equipment to the provincial public health officials and hospitals in Surat Thani province with the amount of 82 million baht, such as:
- High-pressure oxygen concentrator
- Powered Air Purifying Respirator
- Patient Transport Stretcher
- Airway examination equipment
- Heart rate monitor
- Thermocouples
Surat Thani provinces have accumulated 18 confirmed Covid-19 patients, since the outbreak started.
A total of 14 patients have since recovered and gone home and the remaining 4 are currently still in the hospital receiving treatment. Read more Here
The province has prepared a quarantine (Local Quarantine ) to accommodate those returning from abroad by using hotels in Mueang Surat Thani District, Changchang District, to accommodate 74 rooms and approximately 100 rooms in Koh Samui.
SOURCE:PR.Surat
Surat Thani spends 82 million baht on field hospital to support COVID-19 patients
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Animals in Thailand are suffering during the Covid-19 crisis
15 New cases – Thailand Covid-19 update (April 24)
Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 24)
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
Should the emergency decree be extended?
Today’s weather forecast for Koh Samui – April 24
5 Asean countries have been declared as high risk
1 month old baby becomes youngest recovered Covid-19 patient in Thailand
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
6 workers arrested for escaping Koh Samui during lockdown
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login