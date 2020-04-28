TAT prepares for tourism after Covid-19 | Samui Times

Business News
TAT prepares for tourism after Covid-19
Will tourism ever be the same again?
The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, said the epidemic of the disease, particularly the health management system, has been handled well in Thailand.
As a result, Thailand has won recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO).
After the situation has improved, the Thai Tourism Authority will focus on domestic tourism, then international tourism.
But first, we will have to wait for the cabinet’s decision today (April 28) to see what steps are next.
Mr Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Thai Tourism Authority, the Tourism Ministry says…
“The Tourism Minister has proposals for Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and related agencies to plan the recovery of domestic tourism.”
Focusing on areas that can be closely monitored and controlled Initially.
However, the Covid-19 outbreak situation must be recognized at the same time.
During this time, the Thai Tourism Authority intendeds to help and plan how the country can be prepared for life after Covid-19 and what they look to achieve in the aftermath.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has determined these measures in three parts:
- Heal the operators concerned.
- Prepare for the tourism that will take place after Covid-19.
- Workaround the new normal and drive back tourism as one of the steps to revive the economy.
The tourism authority of Thailand is scheduled to launch a tourism rehabilitation program within the next 1-2 weeks.
SOURCE:Thai News Agency
