TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tai | Samui Times

On Saturday, Mrs Supakarn Yodchun, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Koh Samui, revealed that the situation of Covid-19 has had a wide impact on the tourism industry both directly and indirectly.

The TAT has organised a project to raise awareness and to show the kindness of the Thai People, reflecting their Thai hospitality, with the aim to help tourism groups, in the tourism industry, including residential foreigners and tourist, who are in need of help through government agencies and business associations in the area of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tai.

The number of tourists that remain within the district of Koh Samui is around 1,200 people, in Koh Phangan 1,000 and Koh Tai 500 people.

Mrs Supakarn says that for tourists staying in informal accommodations such as rented houses, villas, guesthouses and hostels, there is no clear information that anyone is in need of support as they have been working closely with Surat Thani Tourist Information Center (TAC) and Tourist police in all 3 islands.

No tourist has yet to be found in turmoil and no one has yet to require assistance though their responsible agency.

In addition, the Tourism Authority of Thailand within Koh Samui has followed up to inquire about the hotels where tourists may have been left behind. In which the operator reported that he took good care of the tourist and hasn’t received any request for help yet.

Supakarn says…

“If there are any remaining tourist that are suffering, they will cooperate with various departments in the area to go help then with food and accommodation right away”

The news report states that the foreign tourists that are still on the 3 islands are mainly due to one of four reasons:

They remain in a place where the province is closed.

They are stranded as foreign airlines have ceased their services.

They don’t want to go back to their home country yet, as their country has a high infection rate and Thailand is currently safer than travelling home.

Foreigners who have a rented house as a second home or/are with their families or/are working.

If you are a foreigner or a Thai national that is struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, there are many agencies available for support, just contact your local authorities if you’re in need of any help or advice. M

SOURCE: Matichon