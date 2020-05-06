Connect with us

Coronavirus News & Updates

Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination

Samui Times Editor

Published

28 mins ago

on

Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Tesco Lotus has reorganized sales of alcohol to reduce the risk of Covid-19 contamination across all branches around the world.

Beverage shelves in the stores were reorganized after customers were found to have their drinks purchased a few days earlier.

Only one entry and one exit will be made for the beverage shelves aisle and only five customers will be able to enter the aisle at a single time.

All customers must be at least a meter away from one another.

Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination | News by Samui Times

SOURCE:The Nation Thailand

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2989
  • Active Cases: 173
  • Recovered: 2761
  • Deaths: 55
  • Last Updated: 06-05-2020 at 16:12

Trending