Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination | Samui Times

Tesco Lotus has reorganized sales of alcohol to reduce the risk of Covid-19 contamination across all branches around the world.

Beverage shelves in the stores were reorganized after customers were found to have their drinks purchased a few days earlier.

Only one entry and one exit will be made for the beverage shelves aisle and only five customers will be able to enter the aisle at a single time.

All customers must be at least a meter away from one another.

SOURCE:The Nation Thailand