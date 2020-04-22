Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1 | Samui Times

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Thai Commercial airlines have been ordered to follow strict anti-disease transmission laws when they resume domestic flights on May 1.

“Although the airlines are right to return to the sky, they will run flights differently,” said Chula Sukmanop, CAAT Director-General.

Mainly low-cost carriers, will meet CAAT tomorrow to address the guidelines and rules for restarting flights on 1 May following weeks of operational suspension, as Covid-19 caused the market for air travel to dry up.

He said that the laws that play a role in social distance and disease prevention include leaving empty seats in each row in cabins, allowing passengers to wear face masks and not serving food and drinks.

The resumption of flights on 1 May shall be subject to a temporary ban on incoming international aircraft imposed by the CAAT until the end of the month. With exceptions for other flights, including repatriation flights.

Thai-registered airlines that have so far put a brake on their flights are Thai Airways International, its low-cost affiliate, THAI Smile, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X and Nok Air.

In the meantime, international flights operated by Nok Scoot will remain suspended until the end of the month, although Bangkok Airways will cease to operate its international flights indefinitely, even though its domestic flights will be halted until the end of the month.

At least four airlines; Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways have announced that they would resume domestic flights next month.

This week, the four airlines, as well as Vietjet Air, Thai AirAsia X and THAI Smile, demanded a 16-billion-baht bailout from the Ministry of Finance to pay workers when their services were suspended. Read More Here

Tassapon Bijleveld, Executive Chairman of Asia Aviation, the biggest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, said that the airlines had collectively agreed to pursue financial assistance.

Meanwhile, THAI said on Tuesday that it was sending repatriation flights to Melbourne, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, to bring home Thai people from April 25-27.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post