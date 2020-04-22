Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1 | Samui Times

Air Asia
Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Thai Commercial airlines have been ordered to follow strict anti-disease transmission laws when they resume domestic flights on May 1.
“Although the airlines are right to return to the sky, they will run flights differently,” said Chula Sukmanop, CAAT Director-General.
Mainly low-cost carriers, will meet CAAT tomorrow to address the guidelines and rules for restarting flights on 1 May following weeks of operational suspension, as Covid-19 caused the market for air travel to dry up.
He said that the laws that play a role in social distance and disease prevention include leaving empty seats in each row in cabins, allowing passengers to wear face masks and not serving food and drinks.
The resumption of flights on 1 May shall be subject to a temporary ban on incoming international aircraft imposed by the CAAT until the end of the month. With exceptions for other flights, including repatriation flights.
Thai-registered airlines that have so far put a brake on their flights are Thai Airways International, its low-cost affiliate, THAI Smile, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X and Nok Air.
In the meantime, international flights operated by Nok Scoot will remain suspended until the end of the month, although Bangkok Airways will cease to operate its international flights indefinitely, even though its domestic flights will be halted until the end of the month.
At least four airlines; Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways have announced that they would resume domestic flights next month.
This week, the four airlines, as well as Vietjet Air, Thai AirAsia X and THAI Smile, demanded a 16-billion-baht bailout from the Ministry of Finance to pay workers when their services were suspended. Read More Here
Tassapon Bijleveld, Executive Chairman of Asia Aviation, the biggest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, said that the airlines had collectively agreed to pursue financial assistance.
Meanwhile, THAI said on Tuesday that it was sending repatriation flights to Melbourne, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, to bring home Thai people from April 25-27.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Hotel have been given guidelines to protect guests under quarantine
Thailand in midst of testing possible Covid-10 vaccine
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
PM Prayut still debating Extension of Emergency decree
Phetchabun school director arrested for molesting girl
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 22)
Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1
How much does a hair transplant cost in Thailand?
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Samui Elephant Haven pleas for help
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
PM Prayut looking to moderate lockdown at the end of April
Department of corrections suspends 7,890 prison sentences
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login