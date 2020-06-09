Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Thai Airways apparently has followed suit with the reopening of its Bangkok to Europe flights being changed to August.
The Bangkok-London Heathrow service will be reintroduced on August 1 with a daily Boeing 777-300 in service. On the Bangkok-Paris route, the airline says it will offer three weekly flights starting on the same date as well.
Thai Airways is currently going through a major restructuring in Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court, after its already struggling status dipped even more after the Covid-19 pandemic. Its fleet has been grounded except for allowing a few jets to be used for special repatriation flights.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
