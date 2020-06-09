Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August | Samui Times

Thai Airways apparently has followed suit with the reopening of its Bangkok to Europe flights being changed to August.

The Bangkok-London Heathrow service will be reintroduced on August 1 with a daily Boeing 777-300 in service. On the Bangkok-Paris route, the airline says it will offer three weekly flights starting on the same date as well.

Thai Airways is currently going through a major restructuring in Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court, after its already struggling status dipped even more after the Covid-19 pandemic. Its fleet has been grounded except for allowing a few jets to be used for special repatriation flights.

SOURCE: The Thaiger