Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August

Samui Times Editor

Published

42 mins ago

on

By

Thai Airways has announced its decision to push back offering international flights until August.
The news comes after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand extended its ban on international flights until at least June 30 with no future date for reopening set.

Thai Airways apparently has followed suit with the reopening of its Bangkok to Europe flights being changed to August.

The Bangkok-London Heathrow service will be reintroduced on August 1 with a daily Boeing 777-300 in service. On the Bangkok-Paris route, the airline says it will offer three weekly flights starting on the same date as well.

Thai Airways is currently going through a major restructuring in Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court, after its already struggling status dipped even more after the Covid-19 pandemic. Its fleet has been grounded except for allowing a few jets to be used for special repatriation flights.

 

SOURCE: The Thaiger

