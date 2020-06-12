THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1 | Samui Times

Breaking News
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Thai Airways International (THAI) may be delaying its flight resumptions again until August 1.
The move, only a plan so far, would allow THAI to better prepare for a possible reopening of international flights by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT.)
Airline board member Pirapan Salirathavibhaga confirmed the plan after media reports cited a THAI source who told of the delay in reopening.
However, Mr Pirapan did not say whether flight schedules would be less in frequency as previous rumors have suggested.
The THAI source reportedly said that flights would be watered down and some countries would not be included in the new flight schedules.
Those countries reportedly include Italy, Moscow, Vienna, Oslo, Stockholm, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Sendai, Kathmandu and Colombo.
The airline, saddled with 244 billion baht of outstanding debt, has sought protection from courts in several countries to keep creditors from impounding its assets including aircraft.
Read More: Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Meanwhile, airlines are expected to lose US$84.3 billion (2.6 trillion baht) for a net profit margin of -20.1% in 2020, which has been dubbed “the worst year in the history of aviation”, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
