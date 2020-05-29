Those who bought tickets through Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) and then canceled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, may not be getting a refund from the company.

The news that THAI has been accepted in the Central Bankruptcy Court on May 27, means that it is required to stop repaying debts. What this means is that anyone who has bought a flight through the company is considered creditors and may not be refunded.

The airline reportedly said it owes up to 24 billion THB to passengers who have already bought tickets. The number was calculated for the months between March and May 2020.

According to a statement released by THAI on Wednesday, the airline has temporarily suspended all its commercial flights due to the outbreak. It has also helped affected passengers by allowing them to change their flight schedules, extend the ticket validity periods or has converted the tickets into travel vouchers. It has also refunded some tickets free of charge.

THAI added that the airline has every intention to take care of passengers who have sought refunds and will inform them of their rights under the rehab process.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand