THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers | Samui Times

THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Thai Airways International (THAI) is trying to console customers after they reportedly have received a notice from the Central Bankruptcy Court.
THAI said in a statement that it is attempting to convince creditors, who include customers, the rehabilitation plan would work.
The notice that customers received was reportedly part of the court process now that the airline has entered the pre-debt rehabilitation phase.
THAI insisted that ticket holders wanting a refund and Royal Orchid Plus members do not need to file debt-negotiation petitions with the court.
“The company is committed to safeguarding the benefits and retaining the privileges for our customers as soon as [THAI] can resume operations under the rehabilitation plan,” it said.
It was reported that THAI could need up to six months to provide refunds to customers due to court proceedings and obligations under the Bankruptcy Law.
Customers with issues were reportedly offered remedial options such as travel date postponements with no extra charge, ticket validity extension and travel vouchers.
THAI has outstanding debts totalling 244.9 billion baht, 30% of which are owed domestically.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
