Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees | Samui Times

Following the decision by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to send Thai Airways to the bankruptcy court, thereby removing its state-own status.

The airline is now making cost-cutting steps, starting with cutting down employees.

Amid the bankruptcy agreement, the former national airline will lay off at least 30% of its existing workforce, which amounts to about 6,000 employees.

Under Thailand’s labour law, fired workers must earn money in compensation. However, the amount depends on your time in the company.

Worked for 120 days, but less than 1 year = 30-day of salary

Worked for 1 year, but less than 3 years = 90-day of salary

Worked for 3 years, but less than 6 years = 180-day of salary

Worked for 6 years, but less than 8 years = 240-day of salary

Worked for 10 years, but less than 20 years = 300-day of salary

Worked over 20 years = 400-day of salary

Matichon reported that this will only be the beginning of the change. Thai Airways will also have to rearrange its internal structure across the board as well as reschedule its routes in the future.

This process may take around 1 year before the public can see some improvement.

SOURCE: The Smart Local | Sanook | Matichon