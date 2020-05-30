Thai Arways Holds back On Flights Till July | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thai Arways Holds back On Flights Till July
Thai Airways International (THAI) has agreed to suspend flights by the airline for another month and to retain wage cuts after the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the THAI report.
The source said that the decision was taken after several new board members met for the first time on Friday to keep the national carrier on track with its debt-rehabilitation program.
Board members decided that commercial flights would be grounded until the end of June, the source said.
Earlier, THAI was scheduled to resume flights as of June 1. THAI declared the suspension of all international flights and closed its overseas branches at the end of March when the coronavirus spread increased.
Since March, all 20,000 THAI employees have had their salaries cut by 10-50 per cent, and this will continue.
