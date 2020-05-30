Thai Arways Holds back On Flights Till July | Samui Times

Thai Airways International (THAI) has agreed to suspend flights by the airline for another month and to retain wage cuts after the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the THAI report.

The source said that the decision was taken after several new board members met for the first time on Friday to keep the national carrier on track with its debt-rehabilitation program.

Board members decided that commercial flights would be grounded until the end of June, the source said.

Earlier, THAI was scheduled to resume flights as of June 1. THAI declared the suspension of all international flights and closed its overseas branches at the end of March when the coronavirus spread increased.

Since March, all 20,000 THAI employees have had their salaries cut by 10-50 per cent, and this will continue.

The source said that the board also discussed the unsubstantiated reports of 60-year-old airlines having problems buying fuel or even drinking water from suppliers.

Another report was that PTT Plc had stopped supplying oil to THAI’s ground services at Suvarnabhumi airport.

On Friday, the new board ordered an investigation to verify that the reports were true.

“We are looking into these issues to take urgent action,” the new board member and former justice minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga reportedly said before the board meeting on Friday.

Nares Phuangyaem, former president of the THAI Labor Union, said that THAI ‘s land operations would soon be affected.

“The remaining oil can only be used for three days,” Mr. Nares warned.

He said that THAI ‘s debt-rehabilitation petition filed with the Central Bankruptcy Court caused a “lock-down” of financial transactions that could have undermined PTT ‘s arrangements. The new board members have come under the spotlight as four newcomers and two incumbent members are reportedly nominated as rehabilitation planners.

In addition to Mr Pirapan, Piyasvasti Amranand, former President of THAI, Boontuck Wungcharoen, former CEO of TMB Bank, and Pailin Chuchottaworn, former CEO and President of PTT Plc, were appointed to the top positions.

Two other board members are THAI acting president Chakkrit Parapuntakul and airline president ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin.

However, Mr Pailin later resigned, citing a violation of anti-graft regulations that bars anyone assuming a position in any organization in which the government holds a stake within two years of leaving the office of a cabinet minister.

He served as Deputy Minister of Transport from December 2017 to the last year.