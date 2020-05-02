Thai baht rises by 3% against USD over the last month | Samui Times

Bank Of Thailand
Thai baht rises by 3% against USD over the last month
The Thai baht and other regional currencies were hit hard in March due to the increasingly growing number of Covid-19 reported cases in the region. It was still early days in the USA before the wave of new infections hit the country.
Thailand’s current account surplus fell sharply to $700 million in March, compared to a surplus of $5.4 billion in February.
“The surplus may fall to zero if the pandemic lingers,” said Don Nakornthab, Senior Director at the Bank of Thailand.
He also noted that capital flowed out of Thailand in March, largely due to foreign investors continuing to sell both equities and Thai government bonds, resulting in capital and financial deficit of $3.1 billion compared to a deficit of $4.4 billion in February.
“Tourism is usually the largest source of current account surplus, which was worth $37.9 billion last year with 39.7 million arrivals generating hard currency income for Thailand. Tourism dropped 76.4% in March and is expected to drop down to 99% in April.”
“The baht has also been less volatile in recent days as investors have seen indications that Thailand may have been successful in combating the outbreak as new confirmed cases have been down to a single digit for four days in a row.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thai baht rises by 3% against USD over the last month
Upcoming Strict and flexible measures
22 days with no confirmed cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Those visiting Surat Thani from Phuket must self-quarantine
Koh Samui weather (May 2)
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
SCB re-opens 292 stores nationwide
CCSA worry people traveling over the long weekend will cause Covid-19 relapse
Phuket airport will closed until at least May 16
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
PM Prayut urges for patience
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login