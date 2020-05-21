The Ministry of Education and Interior have taken steps to ensure that students will have lunch and milk as scheduled for the first semester of the 2020 academic year.

The school year is postponed until 1 July due to the Covid-19 safety measures applied by the Royal Thai Government.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense General Prayut Chan-o-cha said he wished to thank all officials and sectors for addressing and helping people in need during COVID-19. He expressed his concern for the welfare of the people and the staff who are on the front lines, and said that the government plans to help them.

The Prime Minister further clarified that the problematic online classes are only temporary. He assured that once the situation has changed, schools will hold regular classes. The COVID-19 Situation Administration Centre (CCSA) and the Public Health Ministry will continue monitoring the situation until a vaccine for COVID-19 has been produced.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail