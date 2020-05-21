Connect with us

Coronavirus Thailand

Thai Education Ministry Promises Students Won’t Go Hungry

Samui Times Editor

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Thai Education Ministry Promises Students Won&#8217;t Go Hungry | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The Ministry of Education and Interior have taken steps to ensure that students will have lunch and milk as scheduled for the first semester of the 2020 academic year.

The school year is postponed until 1 July due to the Covid-19 safety measures applied by the Royal Thai Government.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense General Prayut Chan-o-cha said he wished to thank all officials and sectors for addressing and helping people in need during COVID-19. He expressed his concern for the welfare of the people and the staff who are on the front lines, and said that the government plans to help them.

The Prime Minister further clarified that the problematic online classes are only temporary. He assured that once the situation has changed, schools will hold regular classes. The COVID-19 Situation Administration Centre (CCSA) and the Public Health Ministry will continue monitoring the situation until a vaccine for COVID-19 has been produced.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3034
  • Active Cases: 90
  • Recovered: 2888
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 21-05-2020 at 19:13

Trending