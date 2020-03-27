Thai Government “there will be no food shortages” | Samui Times

The recent Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, prompting panic buying and concerns, leaving empty shelves in major supermarkets around the globe, and a few in Thailand. But the Thai government has confirmed to the public there will be no shortages of food in Thailand.

The Thai government have released a statement…

“There will be no shortage of food and goods for domestic consumption, even if a full lockdown is implemented, be it for three months, six months or a year.”

The Office of Agricultural Economics backed this statement by saying, there will be “no shortage of food supplies,” even if the pandemic forces the government to impose stricter measures to curb transmissions.

OAE secretary-general Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs says food production currently stands at 60% of total capacity, and that the agency has discussed the situation with the Commerce Ministry, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

“They will ensure there are no shortages of food supplies and essential goods if a lockdown is imposed”

“The production of key agricultural products like rice, fishery products, meat products, palm oil, cassava, coconut and sugarcane will not be affected by Covid-19.”

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has ordered state agencies to ensure the entire food supply chain, including logistics, operates efficiently and increases distribution channels via e-marketplaces.

