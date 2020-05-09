Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine | Samui Times

The Thai Hotels Association (THA), has called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the quarantine for 14 days for visitors from countries which successfully contained the spread of the Covid-19 viruses.

They also have requested a tax reduction for hotel that has invested in meeting new hygiene standards.

At a meeting with Gen Prayut on Friday, the association reported that the most critical issue for hotels is the lack of guests due to travel restrictions and lockdowns in many countries, said Surapong Techaruvichit, THA’s advisor.

While international tourism numbers will not fully recover by the end of this year, THA expects the domestic market to be the key driver for hotels. But that is still not enough, as hoteliers received only 50% of the 1,08 trillion Baht of revenue from Thai tourists last year.

“Thailand has 800,000 registered rooms and another 1 million illegal rooms,” said Mr. Surapong.

“Last year, the average occupancy of hotels nationwide was 55-60%. If domestic can be revived first, we will recover 10% of occupancy.”

He said that apart from a plea to the government to stimulate meetings and incentive trips by state agencies, the THA also asked the government to allow foreigners, particularly from countries that have proved successful in containing the virus, to visit the kingdom without doing a 14 -day quarantine.

Instead, however, the authorities must prepare other preventive measures, such as requiring health certificates.

In addition, Mr Surapong said that the quarantine should only be revoked when both sides, Thailand and the countries of origin, have contained a pandemic.

Hotel owners also proposed the idea of ​​deferring taxes on land and buildings, as most hotels can not run business as usual.

Under the previous legislation, the tax collection was calculated on the basis of income, but the value of the land is a new basis.

The fixed cost of the tax may be as high as 10 million baht a year.

THA President Supawan Tanom-kieatipume said that the group also asked Gen Prayut to consider a three-fold investment tax deduction from March 2020 to December 2021, as hotels must bear the cost of upgrading hygiene standards and facilities.

She said that the THA also wants the government to increase the two-time tax deduction for travel expenses to 30,000 Baht per person to encourage domestic travelers to travel from this year to the end of 2021.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post