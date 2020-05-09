Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine | Samui Times

Business News
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
The Thai Hotels Association (THA), has called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the quarantine for 14 days for visitors from countries which successfully contained the spread of the Covid-19 viruses.
They also have requested a tax reduction for hotel that has invested in meeting new hygiene standards.
At a meeting with Gen Prayut on Friday, the association reported that the most critical issue for hotels is the lack of guests due to travel restrictions and lockdowns in many countries, said Surapong Techaruvichit, THA’s advisor.
While international tourism numbers will not fully recover by the end of this year, THA expects the domestic market to be the key driver for hotels. But that is still not enough, as hoteliers received only 50% of the 1,08 trillion Baht of revenue from Thai tourists last year.
“Thailand has 800,000 registered rooms and another 1 million illegal rooms,” said Mr. Surapong.
“Last year, the average occupancy of hotels nationwide was 55-60%. If domestic can be revived first, we will recover 10% of occupancy.”
He said that apart from a plea to the government to stimulate meetings and incentive trips by state agencies, the THA also asked the government to allow foreigners, particularly from countries that have proved successful in containing the virus, to visit the kingdom without doing a 14 -day quarantine.
Instead, however, the authorities must prepare other preventive measures, such as requiring health certificates.
In addition, Mr Surapong said that the quarantine should only be revoked when both sides, Thailand and the countries of origin, have contained a pandemic.
Hotel owners also proposed the idea of deferring taxes on land and buildings, as most hotels can not run business as usual.
Under the previous legislation, the tax collection was calculated on the basis of income, but the value of the land is a new basis.
The fixed cost of the tax may be as high as 10 million baht a year.
THA President Supawan Tanom-kieatipume said that the group also asked Gen Prayut to consider a three-fold investment tax deduction from March 2020 to December 2021, as hotels must bear the cost of upgrading hygiene standards and facilities.
She said that the THA also wants the government to increase the two-time tax deduction for travel expenses to 30,000 Baht per person to encourage domestic travelers to travel from this year to the end of 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Police Accused Of Corruption, Extortion And Kidnapping
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
PM Prayut Pushes Police To Go After Big Fish ‘Heavy-Hitters’
Koh Samui Weather (May 9)
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Rising Sea Level Will Effect Tap Water From May 8-14
CCSA Update On Covid-19 Measures (May 8)
Samui Highlighted For Donation Efforts
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
8 New Cases-Thailand Covid-19 Update
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Local photographer brings history back to life
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login