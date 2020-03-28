Thai Hotels in need of support to protect employees | Samui Times

Hundreds of hotels around Thailand have already been forced to close or to temporarily shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hotels are already struggling as tourism has come to an abrupt halt all over Thailand, leaving management to either close down or scale back their operations substantially.

Yesterday, The Thai Hotel Associations sent a letter to the Thai Chamber of Commerce notifying them that hundreds of hotels are seeking emergency assistance from the government, to protect employees during the temporary closure of hotels due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

According to ‘Section 75′ of the Labour Protection Act, hotels operators must cover 75% of employees’ salaries when shutting down their businesses. But at times like this, when occupation rates have well and truly tanked, most hotel operators are running out of cash and can’t make those payments to employees. Hence the THA requesting for more measures to support employees and hotel operators.

Chairman of the chamber Kalin Sarasin, says…

“The THA asked the government to open a registry for hotels that have to temporarily stop operations because of the ‘force Majeure’ under Section 79-1 of the Social Security Act. If the government authorises this measure, the office can pay 50% of salaries to employees for 180 days.”

“This is an urgent issue for the chamber. We’ll submit the request to the centre for the resolution of emergencies, aiming to settle it soon, because as up to a hundred hotels have suspended their businesses.”

“Operators in some provinces will not have this problem, as there is a clear official order to close hotels in the area, meaning employees automatically have protection under Section 79-1.”

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says that… “he asked the THA to submit the letter to both the Tourism and Sports and Labour Ministries directly on Monday for further discussion.”

The question is…

Will the Thai Social Security Office step up to compensate hundreds of hotels pursuing emergency assistance?