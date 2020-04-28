Thai man accidentally brings bomb back to his shop | Samui Times

Yesterday, a villager riding his bike after visiting a temple found a mysterious box lying on the ground, with excitement the man carried the box back to his shop but later realized that it was a time bomb.

The villager picked up the box and placed it in his bicycle before riding back to his shop.

When the man got to his shop, he was shocked to realise that he had actually brought a bomb home.

As soon as he realised what he found, He placed it outside and called the officials.

The Tha Phon Police in Phetchabun Province received notification on April 27 of an item that is suspected to be a bomb. The item was a paper box with a digital clock taped to the front connected to the electric wires from inside the box.

The officials at the Tha Phon Station then notified the Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) and the local rescue team.

When officials arrived they saw a paper box, which was about 15 centimetres wide, with a digital clock that was still running.

Officials quickly placed a car tire around the box before informing the villagers near the area to evacuate.

Officials used high-pressure water to render the bomb inert.

Upon closer inspection, after the bomb was deactivated it was confirmed as a timed improvised explosive device (IED).

SOURCE: Thai Residents