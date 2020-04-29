Thai man arrested in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and carrying marijuana | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Thai man arrested in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and carrying marijuana
A police officer in Koh Samui arrested, a 44 year old man, for driving during the curfew without permission. He was also charged with illegally possessing marijuana.
Yesterday at 23:20, It was reported in Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province, The Naval Station Samui and Bophut Police station set up a checkpoint at the intersection of M.1 Road, Maret Subdistrict, to catch those who are violating the national curfew.
The national curfew states that no person in the kingdom is allowed to leave their residence between 10 pm and 4 am. unless permitted with documentation, under the emergency decree.
As a result of the national curfew, many have been caught violating the order, resulting in numerous arrests across the country.
last night the Police officers from Bophut, managed to catch one late night violater, know as Mr Sarawut Derivative.
The culprit was driving a truck into the checkpoint in Phichit, without a permit to leave his residence.
The police officers found 7.6 grams of marijuana in the drivers back pocket.
Mr Sarawut, claimed he was a welder and during the evening her was repairing a backhoe. Then at around 7pm, he went eating and drinking with his friends in Lamai until the curfew started.
He then made his way back home, until came into the checkpoint.
On arrest, the man confessed to havcing cannabis.
He was charged with breaking the national curfew and the possession of drugs
SOURCE:Matichon
Don Mueang Airport will opening again soon
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29)
What to do when it comes to food in the midst of a pandemic
Chiang Mai records best air quality in 6 months
Adjusting to the ‘new normal’ guidelines
4 measures that will continue under the extended Emergency Decree
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Thai man arrested in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and carrying marijuana
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login