Thai man arrested in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and carrying marijuana | Samui Times

A police officer in Koh Samui arrested, a 44 year old man, for driving during the curfew without permission. He was also charged with illegally possessing marijuana.

Yesterday at 23:20, It was reported in Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province, The Naval Station Samui and Bophut Police station set up a checkpoint at the intersection of M.1 Road, Maret Subdistrict, to catch those who are violating the national curfew.

The national curfew states that no person in the kingdom is allowed to leave their residence between 10 pm and 4 am. unless permitted with documentation, under the emergency decree.

As a result of the national curfew, many have been caught violating the order, resulting in numerous arrests across the country.

last night the Police officers from Bophut, managed to catch one late night violater, know as Mr Sarawut Derivative.

The culprit was driving a truck into the checkpoint in Phichit, without a permit to leave his residence.

The police officers found 7.6 grams of marijuana in the drivers back pocket.

Mr Sarawut, claimed he was a welder and during the evening her was repairing a backhoe. Then at around 7pm, he went eating and drinking with his friends in Lamai until the curfew started.

He then made his way back home, until came into the checkpoint.

On arrest, the man confessed to havcing cannabis.

He was charged with breaking the national curfew and the possession of drugs

SOURCE:Matichon