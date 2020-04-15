Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint | Samui Times

Covid-19 News
Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint
This morning, a man on a motorbike drowned in a sludge waste tank in Songkhla province, South Thailand, to escape police at a Covid-19 checkpoint.
Once police officers picked up the checkpoint at 4 am on the Phonpichai Road and went home, a man who drove a motorcycle turned around shortly before entering the checkpoint and started driving in the opposite direction.
Police officers were suspicious and so they decided to investigate the suspect. He went to the Waterworks Regional Authority and sprung into the sludge disposal tank.
The police confirmed that he appeared to cramp when police officers sought to support him by casting a branch towards him. but it was no use, as he could not move through the sludge and could not touch the branch.
After he was finally removed from the treatment pool by the rescue volunteers, authorities looked for his identity but found none in his possession. In his pockets, there was 40 baht, a wristwatch, mobile phone, car keys and a face mask. His body was sent for autopsy to Hat Yai Hospital.
Police believe that he allegedly robbed the bike and drugged in advance, as officers reported that he freaked out when he saw the check-point.
SOURCE:The Nation
