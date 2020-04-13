Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine | Samui Times

National News
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
This Morning, A 51 year old Muslim man from the south of Thailand was supposed to be released from quarantine today but unexpectedly leapt to his death from the 8th floor of a state hospital in Samut Prakan.
Police arrived at the scene in Bang Ya Phraek about 2.30 a.m. this morning, where they found a man’s body in a blood pool on the second floor of the hospital’s terrace. His body was sent to the Autopsy Center for Forensics.
The man was from Narathiwat in the deep south of Thailand and was among the 76 Muslim men who had recently returned from Indonesia, more than half of whom had been tested positive for Coronavirus last week. He had to spend 14 days under controlled quarantine when he returned to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Yesterday was the 13th day of quarantine. He tested negative for Covid-19 and was due for release today, but before that could happen, the disaster hit.
According to police records, the man got upset early this morning, After three of his roommates taunted him and lock him out of the room. Reports claim that he started damaging the property around him, causing the nurse to call for help. The guards attempted to calm him down, telling him that he will be released in the morning, but in his state of panic, he rushed to the window on the 8th floor (Bangkok Post reported 5th floor, but PPTC HD 36 reported 8th floor) and leapt to his death.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, please call the Thai Samaritans 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE:PPTV HD 36 | Chiang Mai Times | Bangkok Post
