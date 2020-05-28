Regional News
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Apparently flip-flops are the new sex dolls at least for one Thai man who stole 126 pairs of the shoes to have “relations” with.
Theerapat Klaiya was detained in Thailand after locals reported that their footwear had gone missing.
Klaiya confessed to stealing the popular beach shoes and said he would wear the flip-flops around his house, then rub them on his body, cuddle and kiss them, strip off his clothes and do the deed with them.
Once he had finished with one pair, he said he would throw them aside and look for new flip-flops.
Police Major Colonel Ekkaphop Prasitwattanachai said that this isn’t the first time the Thai man has been arrested for the same act.
“After we arrested the suspect, we also found out that he had already been arrested last year for stealing flip-flops in another district. He fully admitted stealing the sandals for lewd purposes, so will be detained at the station until a court appearance for prosecutors to decide on the next part of the legal process for him.”
SOURCE: Perth NowStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
11 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 28)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Central Buys Out Family Mart
Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony
Thailand Job Losses Reminiscent Of Asian Financial Crisis
Brazil Feared To Be Next Covid-19 Hotspot
Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands
Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead
True Online Censors PornHub Then Reverses After Online Outrage
Foreigner Found Dead In Phi Phi Island National Park
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Visa Amnesty Automatically Extended Till July 31
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
Phase 3 Of Easing Restrictions Will Commence Soon, If Cases Remain Low For 2 Weeks
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login