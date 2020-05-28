Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans

Apparently flip-flops are the new sex dolls at least for one Thai man who stole 126 pairs of the shoes to have “relations” with.

Theerapat Klaiya was detained in Thailand after locals reported that their footwear had gone missing.

Klaiya confessed to stealing the popular beach shoes and said he would wear the flip-flops around his house, then rub them on his body, cuddle and kiss them, strip off his clothes and do the deed with them.

Once he had finished with one pair, he said he would throw them aside and look for new flip-flops.

Police Major Colonel Ekkaphop Prasitwattanachai said that this isn’t the first time the Thai man has been arrested for the same act.

“After we arrested the suspect, we also found out that he had already been arrested last year for stealing flip-flops in another district. He fully admitted stealing the sandals for lewd purposes, so will be detained at the station until a court appearance for prosecutors to decide on the next part of the legal process for him.”

SOURCE: Perth Now