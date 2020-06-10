Thai Model Speaks Up After Political Activist Goes Missing | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thai Model Speaks Up After Political Activist Goes Missing
A former Thai Miss Universe seems to be speaking in place of a widely-criticised UN High Commissioner for Refugees goodwill ambassador over the recent disappearance of an exiled Thai activist in Cambodia.
Mariah Lynn Ehren, aka Maria Poonlertlarp, spoke up about Wanchalearm Satsaksit’s disappearance on Instagram saying that the Kingdom has been ruled through fear for as long as she could remember.
The political activist was reportedly kidnapped in broad daylight in Phom Penh, Cambodia last Thursday prompting many to look towards Praya Lundberg for a statement. Lundberg is a UN High Commissioner for Refugees goodwill ambassador and actress, who has stayed silent on the news, thus gaining widespread criticism.
But Poonlertlarp aired her opinions saying, “What’s scary is that many exiled Thais have been disappearing and later found dead stuffed with concrete underwater… what kind of place are we living in when we cannot simply voice our opinion? Life is diverse and so are opinions. I’m tired of living in fear. Aren’t you? I’m nervous yet excited that people in my country are becoming more vocal. Time for change is near.”
“I am standing together with Thai people, demanding that what is happening is wrong and we want an answer.”
Despite Poonlertlarp speaking up, Lundberg said she is personally sorry about what’s happened, but that speaking up for the activist is beyond the purview of her humanitarian work at the UNHCR. She also says the case is highly sensitive and complicated.
Wanchalearm fled Thailand in 2014 after the military coup and has vocally criticised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration ever since, openly posting his views on Facebook.
The news of his disappearance has driven many to demand those with high status to pay attention to such events, with some being so disappointed in Lundberg’s silence that they have urged her to give up her UN post.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
