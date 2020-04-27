Connect with us

Coronavirus News & Updates

Thai nationals finally get to return home from abroad today

Samui Times Editor

Published

32 mins ago

on

Thai nationals finally get to return home from abroad today
(Photo:/thaiembdc.org)

Today, a number of Thai nationals will return home to Thailand from abroad, as travel restrictions become more lenient.

  • 35 from Japan,
  • 25 from the Netherlands
  • 168 students from New Zealand.

Tomorrow…

  • 12 from Spain
  • 200 from India

SOURCE:The Nation

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2931
  • Active Cases: 270
  • Recovered: 2609
  • Deaths: 52
  • Last Updated: 27-04-2020 at 16:12

