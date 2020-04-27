Thai nationals finally get to return home from abroad today | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Thai nationals finally get to return home from abroad today
Today, a number of Thai nationals will return home to Thailand from abroad, as travel restrictions become more lenient.
- 35 from Japan,
- 25 from the Netherlands
- 168 students from New Zealand.
Tomorrow…
- 12 from Spain
- 200 from India
SOURCE:The Nation
You must be logged in to post a comment Login