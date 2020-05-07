Thai National Lottery Will Resume On May 16 | Samui Times

Coronavirus Thailand
Thai National Lottery Will Resume On May 16
The office reported that the next drawing would not be delayed on 16 May and that the lottery tickets were sold for 1 June drawing as planned.
The Government Lottery Office (GLO) postponed three draws of the lottery: 1 April, 16 April and 2 May.
Anyone who has purchased tickets for lots in the postponed draws will earn prizes on the drawing on 16 May.
GLO spokesman Thanawat Polvichai said that during the lottery draw process, the office will strictly implement health and social distancing measures.
As planned, lottery sales will continue as of 1 June.
Vendors and consumers are advised to use a face mask and sanitize their hands as precautionary steps.
A GLO Speaker said that lottery sellers must bear in mind that people in the area where tickets are sold have decreased purchasing power due to the financial effect of Covid-19.
He encouraged sellers to buy resale tickets in appropriate numbers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
