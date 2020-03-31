Thai Parent’s fear their children studying in US can’t get home | Samui Times

Thai parents are panic whilst trying to quickly repatriate their son’s and daughter’s from the United States.

Thai students studying abroad in the US have been trying to get home after the US has outdone China and Italy with the highest recorded number of infections worldwide, totalling an overwhelming 142,000 cases, which is still on the rise. America’s rolling out of mass testing is uncovering the extent of the country’s challenge.

Seriously concerned father, Pudit Assanamanee, said yesterday…

“I pray that my son will fly back tomorrow and the flight isn’t abruptly suspended.”

Pudit is the father of a 16 year old student on a 10 month global intercultural exchange in Blythewood, South Carolina, who was due to come home at the end of June.

The rate of infection in the city where his son is staying is quite low compared to other cities, but he fears that he won’t be able to bring his son back home if the US goes into full lockdown.

“Local pharmacies are running very low on hand sanitiser and face masks and those who use them are treated with scepticism, referring to cases of discrimination against mask-clad Asians.”

“I worry that he will not receive medical treatment if he contracts the coronavirus. He has health insurance, but I think the US may not give as much priority to foreign students as its own citizens. Also, I don’t want to put a burden on the host family during the crisis.”

Another parent, Panorjit Anantaporn, had her son, a 16 year old student on an Overseas Ed Group exchange in the US. She managed to have him flown home from Kansas on March 28.

“I decided to bring him back after his school closed first for two weeks and then until the next semester. Fortunately, he was able to obtain a fit-to-fly certificate and a letter from the embassy before boarding the flight.”

An earlier media report, claims the parents of around 200 students under the American Field Service exchange program have a plan to ask PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, to send in an aircraft to bring their kids back to Thailand.

The Thai US Embassy and Consulate in Thailand reported that, according to the 2018 Open Doors report, the number of Thai students currently enrolled in US institutions of higher education is 6,636. In 2017/2018, the number of international students in the US increased by 1.5% to a record high of 1,094,792.

SOURCE: Thai US Embassy, Bangkok Post,