Thai PM Proposes Three Ways To Recover From Covid-19 | Samui Times

At a United Nations meeting, Thai Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed three areas to be acted upon in order to help everyone recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gen. Prayut delivered the statement via a video conference at the “High-level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on May 28 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The first area focused on preparing health systems both by offering financing and Universal Health Coverage (UHC.)

He said Thailand’s UHC and network of Village Health Volunteers have played a large role in Thailand’s ability to control the spread of infection.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that development of vaccines and cures for COVID-19 have to be considered as “global public goods”, and that the principle of equitable access should be adhered to for the benefits of all countries.

Secondly, he talked about global commitment to a trade and investment-friendly environment, as well as full support for an open and multilateral trading system for global economic recovery.

He said, as for Thailand, stronger and more sustainable economy will prevail by: restarting economic activity; rebooting the way we conduct business for a sustainable future; and reconnecting to the disrupted global value chain.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that international institutions, particularly financial institutions, would play a role in ensuring global economic and financial stability while assisting the most vulnerable developing and least-developed countries.

The last area to focus on includes the protection of the environment, and the efficient management of natural resources while adjusting to the “new normal.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized the trust and cooperation of the people in successfully controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Prime Minister, Thailand stands ready to cooperate with the international community to face this unprecedented economic crisis and mitigate the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail