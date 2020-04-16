Thai Postal Service sends 28 million face masks to Ministry of Public Health | Samui Times

Coronavirus Hospitals
Thai Postal Service sends 28 million face masks to Ministry of Public Health
Over the past month, Thailand’s Postal staff have successfully delivered almost 28 million hygienic masks to the Ministry of Interior and Public Health.
For those who are struggling with the Covid-19 outbreak, almost 16.8 million were sent to the Ministry of Public Health to be redistributed to the local public health department. Including; 99 hospitals across the country, while another 11 million masks were sent to the Ministry of the Interior to be distributed to 77 cities across the nation.
The Covid-19 Pandemic has caused many provinces across Thailand to suffer from a shortage of masks for healthcare workers especially people who are facing constantly wearing face masks.
Large scale corruption has blossomed around the country with the supply not exceeding the demand and plenty of people trying to take advantage of the current situation.
It is expected that the mass supply of masks will now provide people with greater protection and critical health workers with the resources they need.
SOURCE: The Nation
