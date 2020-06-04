After a survey found that a majority of students don’t favour tv learning, Thailand’sgovernment schools are preparing to reopen nationally. The news comes after The Education Ministry found that 60-70% of students are not ready to use television as the main channel for their studies in a survey that also pointed to smartphones as being the method of learning that most students have used.

The smartphones, however, are costly as using the internet requires either wifi or an internet provider subscription.

Earlier, a Thai English teacher was widely criticised for her apparent bad English online after the video of her teaching went viral, prompting many to question the skills of language teachers in the Kingdom.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said the ministry adjusted its previous plan from airing lessons via television for long distance learning as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Measures following a recommendation by the Ministry of Public Health will be taken, including a limit of 20 to 25 students per classroom.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as well as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) praised Thailand’s preparation for reopening schools.

Mr Nataphol denied a report there would be rules surrounding which style of face masks students would be able to use in class, saying sanitary and protection measures were the focus.

His rebuttal came after online criticism towards a picture of a school bulletin board that showed plain-coloured face masks as examples of masks which students would be allowed to use once the school was reopened.

Bangkok deputy governor Sopon Pisuttiwong said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is studying countries such as Denmark and France, where schools have opened, to model suitable measures for Thai schools to follow upon reopening.

The current thinking is that schools under the BMA would be required to keep students, as well as their desks, 1-2 metres apart, he said.

“Students will be allowed to play only in small groups and they must wash their hands every hour or more often,” he said. Desks, doorknobs, and playgrounds as [infected-prone] risky areas will be cleaned twice a day. Students will not be allowed to eat together. A sick student must go home straight away and enter self-quarantine,” he said.

He added that students would not be allowed to borrow anything from friends and no parents would be allowed to enter schools.

Thai government schools are set to open on July 1.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post