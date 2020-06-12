Thai Schools To See Split Classes Upon Re-opening | Samui Times

Public School
Thai Schools To See Split Classes Upon Re-opening
Thailand’s government schools will reopen with split classes and alternative attendance days for students.
Currently, Thai schools are allowed to reopen on July 1, but individual schools, however, will be tasked with weighing the safety of students’ health when making the decision to reopen.
The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) says the decision was made at an Obec meeting this week.
Where the numbers exceed the limits, the students in each class may be split into two groups who will go to school on alternate days. In the meantime, classes must implement hygiene and cleanliness measures and practice social distancing.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has already decided it would introduce the alternate-day arrangement at large schools as 233 of its schools have over 400 students.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
