Thai Ship Workers Quarantined In Phuket | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Thai Ship Workers Quarantined In Phuket
A crew of Thai workers were all sent into quarantine after landing in Phuket on a ship coming from Myanmar.
The group, whose contracts were set to expire, were allowed to disembark at Phuket Port after the captain of the LPG Schumi ship received permission to enter the country, said Dr Onnapat Kowanich, head of the port’s Quarantine Station.
He said, “After disembarking, the crew was transported to government-specified quarantine facilities to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
Onnapat said the ship is an international LPG transporter owned by a Thai businessman but registered in Panama.
“There are a total of 17 workers and all passed thermal scanning for fever and saliva testing for Covid-19 while the ship was anchored in Thai waters. The nine Thais are in good health and in high spirits and said they were glad to finally step ashore on home soil,” he said.
“The crew had been on the ship for seven months to a year and had not disembarked at any port since the Covid-19 outbreak,” Onnapat added.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
