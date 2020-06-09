Thai University Allows Students To Dress To Their Chosen Gender | Samui Times

image
Thai University Allows Students To Dress To Their Chosen Gender

Thai University Allows Students To Dress To Their Chosen Gender
Thammasat University announced that starting today, all transgender students are allowed to dress according to their chosen gender.
Students, however, must use the school’s dress code for the gender they choose when in a classroom, taking an exam, undergoing training, contacting university officials and attending ceremonies, including graduation.

The announcement, signed by rector Associate Professor Kesinee Vitoonchart also said that all university staff must treat transgender students by recognising their human dignity, liberty and gender equality. Insulting, discriminating, bullying or intimidating transgender students, or students who dress according to their gender identity will be regarded as violations of discipline.

Thammasat has a main campus in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon District, an urban campus in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit District and rural campuses in Chon Buri and Lampang.

 

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

