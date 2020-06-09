Thai University Allows Students To Dress To Their Chosen Gender | Samui Times

Regional News
Thai University Allows Students To Dress To Their Chosen Gender
The announcement, signed by rector Associate Professor Kesinee Vitoonchart also said that all university staff must treat transgender students by recognising their human dignity, liberty and gender equality. Insulting, discriminating, bullying or intimidating transgender students, or students who dress according to their gender identity will be regarded as violations of discipline.
Thammasat has a main campus in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon District, an urban campus in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit District and rural campuses in Chon Buri and Lampang.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
