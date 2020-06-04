Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets | Samui Times

Today and tomorrow, Thai Vietjet Air’s Unlock Sale has over 50,000 tickets for 99 THB.

The deal, which ends in one day, is for selected domestic routes and does not include taxes and fees. The airline said flights at the special price can be taken anywhere from June 3 to September 30 except for national holidays.

The domestic routes featured on the sale include those from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phuket,Krabi and Udon Thani.