Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets | Samui Times

Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
Today and tomorrow, Thai Vietjet Air’s Unlock Sale has over 50,000 tickets for 99 THB.
The deal, which ends in one day, is for selected domestic routes and does not include taxes and fees. The airline said flights at the special price can be taken anywhere from June 3 to September 30 except for national holidays.
The domestic routes featured on the sale include those from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phuket,Krabi and Udon Thani.
The tickets are available on all distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air” and via Facebook “VietJetThailand.”
The carrier has restarted flying this month on the domestic network from…
- Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phuket two flights/day
- Krabi one flight/day
- Udon Thani two flights/day
- Chiang Mai four flights/day
- Chiang Rai two flights/day.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
