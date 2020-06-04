image
image
Connect with us

Bangkok News

Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets

Samui Times Editor

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Today and tomorrow, Thai Vietjet Air’s Unlock Sale has over 50,000 tickets for 99 THB.

The deal, which ends in one day, is for selected domestic routes and does not include taxes and fees. The airline said flights at the special price can be taken anywhere from June 3 to September 30 except for national holidays.

The domestic routes featured on the sale include those from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phuket,Krabi and Udon Thani.

Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets | News by Samui Times

The tickets are available on all distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air” and via Facebook “VietJetThailand.”

The carrier has restarted flying this month on the domestic network from…

  • Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phuket two flights/day
  • Krabi one flight/day
  • Udon Thani two flights/day
  • Chiang Mai four flights/day
  • Chiang Rai two flights/day.
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets | News by Samui Times

(Photo: Thai Residents )

 

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending