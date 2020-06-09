Thai Woman Almost Duped In Online Romance Scam | Samui Times

A Thai woman in Udon Thani escaped an online romance scam after realizing a 24,000 THB package delivery fee was fake.

The woman had been chatting with a man online who claimed to be a rich airline pilot from England. After four days of chatting, the man sent her pictures of expensive gifts he had supposedly bought her and told her he would send them through the mail. However, just seven hours later he said they had arrived and instructed the woman to contact a Thai speaking man to arrange the packages’ delivery and was told she needed to transfer 24,000 THB into his account in order to receive the mail.

She realized she was being scammed and blocked the online romance fraudster. Police in Chaiwan, Udon Thani warned women to have their guards up against such scams saying that women in other countries have lost money already to the supposed English pilot.