Thailand’s Covid-19 Beachgoer Guidelines

Since beaches have reopened as of June 1 in Thailand, the inevitable Covid-19 safety measures have rolled out for those wishing to have fun in the sun.

The measures, which focus largely on personal responsibility, state that visitors should observe themselves for symptoms, always wear a face mask, wash hands before entering and after leaving the beach, keep a safe distance between others, and strictly follow any regulations and measures. It also warns people who are at risk, such as the elderly, to avoid going into crowded environments.

SOURCE: PRD