Thailand approves discounting essentials to aid those struggling in the Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

Thailand approves discounting essentials to aid those struggling in the Covid-19 crisis
Yesterday, Thailand’s trade minister declared a reduction of 5-58% in the price of 72 consumer products to benefit the people impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The latest discounts, which came into force yesterday, will continue until 30 June.
The goods include the majority of your daily essentials, such as rice:
- palm oil
- instant noodles
- milk
- frozen food
- condiments
- toilet paper
- talcum powder
- tooth brushes
- toothpaste
- sanitary napkins
- soap
- shampoo
- face cleansers
- detergent
- dishwashing liquid
Among hundreds of others…
According to an official of the Department of Internal Trade, the decline in the price of petrol did not lead to discounts, as the cost of logistics was only reduced by about 1-3 per cent. But Thailand’s largest oil refiner, Thai Oil, has recently announced that oil prices have fallen to about US$ 20 per barrel for five consecutive weeks, the lowest in 18 years due to the outbreak.
“It is our goal to ease the suffering of people during this time and to support the public. The price of petrol is not related to this initiative.”
Reuters estimated on Tuesday that Thailand’s economy is expected to lose at least 1.3 trillion Baht, almost all of it in the tourism sector, due to the virus’s effects and the long-running recovery ahead.
SOURCE:The Nation | Bangkok Post | Reuters
