Thailand Assembles Action Plan For Global Warming | Samui Times

Prime Minister
Thailand Assembles Action Plan For Global Warming
All governments have worked together to address humanity’s climate change crisis.
Thailand is now to send to the United Nations an action plan to fix specific issues, in particular rising emissions of greenhouse gas to reach the agreed goal.
A video meeting of the Committee on Climate Policy chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and by the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) highlighted the urgency of overall solving the issue of global warming as it affects ecological, agricultural and water supplies and induces drought, floods, 2.5 microns of particulate matter.
On 22 January 2020, Thailand was officially made a member of the NDC National Determined Contribution (NDC) Collaboration to further improve global warming operations along with the United Nations. Thailand must send a revised draft to the NDC that focuses on greenhouse gas reduction, climate change adaptation, and Thailand’s need for aid operations.
Gen Prawit ordered the ONEP, before sending it for approval and forwarding it to the United Nations, to use comments concerning the consequences of an outbreak of Covid-19 to update Thailand’s draft to the NDC.
This highlights Thailand’s role in addressing the problems of climate change and its involvement with the world community.
He also instructed the ONEP to speed up implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Action Plan in order to achieve the UN goal.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
