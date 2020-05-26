Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October | Samui Times

Asia News
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
October allegedly will be the date set for signing the contract to solidify a high-speed railway between Thailand and China.
The Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob made the announcement Monday after attending a virtual meeting of the 28th Thai-Chinese Joint Committee with Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission.
The minister said the Thai and Chinese team had agreed that the contract, named ‘Contract 2.3,’ is estimated at 50.6 billion baht (1.58 billion US dollars). The figure includes track, electricity systems and machinery costs as well as train carriages and training.
Under the contract, 80 percent of the payment will be made in the US currency and the remaining 20 percent in Thai baht.
Saksayam said if the COVID-19 situation improves, they could sign the contract before October. Production on the railway is allegedly supposed to start in the year 2023.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
